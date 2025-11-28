Boston Partners Has $24.62 Million Stake in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,812 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $24,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BellRing Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 211.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 79,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE BRBR opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRBR. DA Davidson set a $38.00 target price on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

View Our Latest Report on BellRing Brands

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.