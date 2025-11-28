Boston Partners Has $33.50 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,638,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174,961 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $33,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,804,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,472,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,421,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,864,000 after buying an additional 724,974 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,584,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,333,000 after buying an additional 2,373,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,730,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,144,000 after buying an additional 545,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.24.

NYSE:HPE opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $26.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $4,171,649.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,585,726 shares in the company, valued at $39,690,721.78. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 293,738 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,098 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

