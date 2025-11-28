Boston Partners Increases Stake in Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

Boston Partners raised its stake in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 80.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 548,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,242 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Brink’s were worth $48,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,135,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,650,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,405,000 after buying an additional 125,757 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the first quarter valued at $9,929,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,394,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,132,000 after buying an additional 112,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter worth about $8,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCO shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Brink’s from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.8%

BCO stock opened at $111.74 on Friday. Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day moving average is $102.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 86.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Brink’s has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.680 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

