Boston Partners Increases Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 473,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,593 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $34,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 134.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URBN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $654,336.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,430,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,417,919.42. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $237,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,072.29. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,738. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $77.56 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.15%.The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

