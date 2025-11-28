Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 112,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,811,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2,033.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total value of $271,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,822.28. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $199.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $437.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.27 and a 200 day moving average of $307.50.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.32). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $329.56.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

