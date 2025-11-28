Boston Partners Purchases 11,738 Shares of Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

Boston Partners grew its position in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 543,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $40,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Haemonetics by 63.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $80.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72. Haemonetics Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.31 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average is $63.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $327.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.61 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.14%.Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAE. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

