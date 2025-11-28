Boston Partners Purchases 134,781 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Boston Partners raised its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 576,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,781 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Lantheus were worth $46,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Lantheus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $58.75 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.04.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

