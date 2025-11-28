Boston Partners Purchases 5,962 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Boston Partners lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $36,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,069,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 192,554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $980,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,370. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 13,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $973,746.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 370,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,696,428.50. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.58. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

