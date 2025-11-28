Boston Partners Purchases 80,767 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,767 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $47,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 1,093.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,445,000 after purchasing an additional 335,052 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 66.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 722,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,531,000 after buying an additional 288,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 37.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,883,000 after buying an additional 265,263 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 766.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 203,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth $25,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $143.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $136.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $107.67 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $102.31 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average of $126.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

