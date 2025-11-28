Boston Partners Raises Holdings in Knife River Corporation $KNF

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 383,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,680 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Knife River were worth $31,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Knife River by 4,145.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,667,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,456,000 after buying an additional 1,628,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knife River by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knife River by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after acquiring an additional 357,133 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,179,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,429,000 after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Knife River by 9.6% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,239,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

KNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Knife River from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Knife River from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Knife River from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Knife River from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Knife River to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knife River presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Knife River stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. Knife River Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

