Boston Partners Raises Position in Teradata Corporation $TDC

Boston Partners increased its stake in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2,172.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059,875 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Teradata were worth $24,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2,132.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Teradata by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Teradata by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. Teradata Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 83.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Teradata has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.420 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Teradata from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

