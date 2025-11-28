Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 479,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,767 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $47,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4,906.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 613,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 601,647 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,125,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 48.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,379,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,325,000 after buying an additional 449,920 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,055,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248,110 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJM opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $93.30 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.82.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.22%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Argus downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.79.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

