Boston Partners Sells 272,599 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,599 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $29,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. NDVR Inc. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 3.0% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 668,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 129.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 572,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 322,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,504,000 after buying an additional 27,310 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $38.02.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%.The company had revenue of $211.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Perdoceo Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 524,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,430,732.99. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $742,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 72,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,970. The trade was a 22.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,212 shares of company stock worth $3,540,420. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.