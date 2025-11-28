Boston Partners Sells 7,956 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 681,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $62,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,251,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,120,751,000 after purchasing an additional 198,370 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,564,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,214,305,000 after buying an additional 446,018 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,709,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $520,752,000 after buying an additional 458,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $465,480,000 after acquiring an additional 69,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,710,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,675,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $112.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,656.95. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $97.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.89 and a 200-day moving average of $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.33 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

