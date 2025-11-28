Boston Partners Sells 8,856 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $59,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 36.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 54.0% during the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 7,904.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.60. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $347,343.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,389.34. The trade was a 12.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.86. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,984.06. This represents a 100.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Global Payments from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Global Payments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GPN

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.