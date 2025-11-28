Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 90.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSX opened at $101.14 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.98 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

In other news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,561,336.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

