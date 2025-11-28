Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM Shares Sold by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,833 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.2% during the first quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8,650.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 121,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 120,419 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $108,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,245.48. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.49 and a 12-month high of $132.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.25. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business had revenue of $802.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.71.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

