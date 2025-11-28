Brink’s Company (The) $BCO Holdings Decreased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth approximately $25,135,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Brink’s by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 548,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,916,000 after buying an additional 244,242 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,650,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,405,000 after buying an additional 125,757 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $9,929,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,394,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,132,000 after acquiring an additional 112,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Price Performance

NYSE BCO opened at $111.74 on Friday. Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Brink’s had a return on equity of 86.86% and a net margin of 3.21%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Brink’s has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.680 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BCO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Brink’s from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

