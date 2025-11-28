Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,270.6% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 559.5% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 100,000.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 127.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $52.04 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11. The company has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.38%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
