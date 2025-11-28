Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,987 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $25,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,534,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,261,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,749 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19,454.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 744,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,595,000 after purchasing an additional 740,842 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,037,000 after purchasing an additional 640,556 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5,078.9% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 429,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 421,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $2,732,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,455.20. This trade represents a 30.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $2,150,550.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,339.16. This trade represents a 67.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock worth $4,925,901. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $151.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.59. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $157.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.59. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $178.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NBIX

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.