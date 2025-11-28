Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $25.09 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,699 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $25,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 907.7% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 70.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.6% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ MANH opened at $176.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.58 and its 200-day moving average is $199.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.08. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.81 and a 12-month high of $312.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price objective on Manhattan Associates and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MANH

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.