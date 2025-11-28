Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $24,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $47,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 527.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial set a $300.00 price objective on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $231.00 to $218.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Gartner from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.67.

Shares of IT opened at $231.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.54 and a 52 week high of $584.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.35. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

