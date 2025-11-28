Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $40,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $559,000. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 221.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,848.82.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,033.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,192.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,353.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,646.00 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

