Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $123,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,842,000 after purchasing an additional 358,241 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,279,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,052,000 after purchasing an additional 130,235 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,791,000 after buying an additional 134,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,017,000 after buying an additional 50,578 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,737,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $316.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $293.43 and a 52-week high of $464.46.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 39.10%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.