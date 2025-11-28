Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,842,000 after purchasing an additional 358,241 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,279,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,052,000 after purchasing an additional 130,235 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,791,000 after purchasing an additional 134,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,017,000 after buying an additional 50,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,737,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.0%

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $316.42 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $293.43 and a 12 month high of $464.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 15.48%.During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

