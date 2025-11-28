Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Stake Reduced by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total value of $8,231,825.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 80,209 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,333.24. This trade represents a 15.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total transaction of $686,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,047.06. The trade was a 47.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 86,229 shares of company stock valued at $43,323,118 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. HSBC raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $485.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $729.00 target price (up previously from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.32.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $572.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $596.21. The company has a market capitalization of $267.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

