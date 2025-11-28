CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS Shares Sold by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,188 shares during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions accounts for 1.2% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 47.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Page Goodson sold 150,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $1,438,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 157,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,214.02. The trade was a 48.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

CCCS stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.18 and a beta of 0.72. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $267.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCCS shares. Barclays cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

