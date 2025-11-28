Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 17,606 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $30,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $135.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.61 and a 200-day moving average of $143.17. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.75 and a 12 month high of $173.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.23%.The firm had revenue of $554.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 128.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.89.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. acquired 578 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.36 per share, with a total value of $74,770.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 320,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,445,779.76. This represents a 0.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

