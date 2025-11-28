Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 212,698 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 212,698 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Diamondback Energy worth $59,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $149.31 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.14. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.77.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

