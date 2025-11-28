Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 788 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Allstate worth $27,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,870,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allstate by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,424,710,000 after buying an additional 2,374,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 613.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,627,000 after buying an additional 2,134,893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,073,000 after buying an additional 497,982 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,235,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,690,584,000 after buying an additional 435,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allstate from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $213.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.36. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a twelve month low of $176.00 and a twelve month high of $215.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.95%.

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 21,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $4,706,857.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,660,025.66. This represents a 17.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,271 shares of company stock valued at $5,222,986. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

