Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 143,625 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,410,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of DICK’S Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. F m Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 310.4% in the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,483,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,454,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,362 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $207.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $4,432,117.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at $66,204,793.10. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. BNP Paribas set a $177.00 price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.29.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

