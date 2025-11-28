Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,389,400 Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,389,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,154,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Primo Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 9,613.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,117,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Brands by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,704,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,327 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Primo Brands by 401.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,656,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Primo Brands during the second quarter valued at $105,008,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the first quarter worth $115,081,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Primo Brands

In related news, CFO David W. Hass bought 15,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $249,946.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,143.95. This represents a 32.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 54,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $896,092.20. Following the purchase, the director owned 181,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,704.43. This trade represents a 42.92% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 203,469 shares of company stock worth $3,214,674. 58.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PRMB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Primo Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRMB opened at $15.61 on Friday. Primo Brands Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -141.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Primo Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Primo Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is currently -129.03%.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

