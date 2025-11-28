Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 71,650 Humana Inc. $HUM

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,517,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Humana at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Humana alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Humana by 63.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $245.73 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.87 and a fifty-two week high of $315.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.32 and a 200-day moving average of $256.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $32.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.99 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Humana’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $245.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Humana from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.