Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Owens Corning worth $33,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $163,719,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,933,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $111.67 on Friday. Owens Corning Inc has a 1-year low of $97.53 and a 1-year high of $210.79. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.24.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.03. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on OC. Evercore ISI set a $121.00 price target on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $173.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $210.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.67.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

