Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,989 shares during the quarter. Revvity comprises about 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Revvity worth $56,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVTY. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Revvity by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Revvity by 79.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 25.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RVTY. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Revvity in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Revvity from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

Revvity Stock Performance

RVTY stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. Revvity Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.36 and a 1 year high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.61.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.75 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 8.44%.Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 14.07%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

