Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 122,637 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,637 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.1% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $50,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,379,619,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,316,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $503,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $943,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after buying an additional 3,545,655 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9%

SBUX opened at $86.70 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,160. This represents a 28.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.