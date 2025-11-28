Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 5,339 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $28,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $452.23 per share, for a total transaction of $4,522,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 97,311 shares in the company, valued at $44,006,953.53. The trade was a 11.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley bought 1,200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,710.64. This trade represents a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $592.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.54.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ROP opened at $446.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.51. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.42 and a twelve month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

