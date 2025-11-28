Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 485,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,495,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Knight-Swift Transportation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 43.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Insider Activity

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $148,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $193,672.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,205.76. The trade was a 43.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.9%

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.84. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

