Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 479,300 Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 479,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,091,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Flowserve at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,561,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,598,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth approximately $88,247,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 978.8% during the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,025,000 after purchasing an additional 910,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 4,997.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 429,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,472,000 after purchasing an additional 420,835 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FLS. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $84.00 price target on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average is $54.90. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $72.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.66%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

In related news, CFO Amy B. Schwetz sold 47,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $3,337,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,640.56. The trade was a 47.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Claire Hudson sold 10,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $746,796.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,295.89. This represents a 61.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 59,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,578 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.