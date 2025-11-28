Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,175 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $24,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 29.3% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $495.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.32.

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $2,859,907.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,728.50. This trade represents a 69.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total transaction of $1,808,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,209.67. The trade was a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $460.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $469.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

