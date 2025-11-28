Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $15.78 Million Position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $SBCF

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,406 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida worth $15,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 21.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 2.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBCF. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.50 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 target price on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 251,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,190.75. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 16.93%.The firm had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 44.97%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

