Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $15.98 Million Position in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of UMB Financial worth $15,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,332,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 78.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,671 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,407,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,359,000 after purchasing an additional 385,830 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,054,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,660,000 after purchasing an additional 146,585 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,976,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,688,000 after buying an additional 63,147 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on UMB Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $50,926.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,483.90. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $164,832.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,671.92. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 683 shares of company stock worth $75,961 and sold 3,127 shares worth $353,676. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $112.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.73. UMB Financial Corporation has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $128.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $678.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.60 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

