Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $16.36 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,450 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ally Financial worth $16,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Ally Financial by 385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 662.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 116.8% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Ally Financial had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,184,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,294.58. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

