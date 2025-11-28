Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $18.08 Million Position in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,437 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of OGE Energy worth $18,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. Norges Bank bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,421,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 29.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,401,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,062 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $24,141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,966,000 after purchasing an additional 367,960 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,284,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,999,000 after purchasing an additional 365,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. OGE Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 10.86%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

