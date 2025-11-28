Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $20.95 Million Stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,145 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $20,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $137.52 on Friday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $138.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.18 and a 200-day moving average of $128.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

In related news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,344. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

