Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $25.73 Million Stock Holdings in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,146 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Expand Energy worth $25,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $118.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.47. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $123.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.99%.The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

EXE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Expand Energy from $141.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Expand Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.32.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

