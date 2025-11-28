Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $43.53 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 108,304 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $43,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,501,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,531,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,935,928,000 after purchasing an additional 458,077 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $4,220,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,618,295,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,564,145,000 after buying an additional 1,774,772 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $184.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.91.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Arete Research raised Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

