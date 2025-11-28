Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $49.02 Million Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the quarter. Equity Lifestyle Properties makes up approximately 1.1% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $49,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 352,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,930,000 after purchasing an additional 264,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,251,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,479,000 after purchasing an additional 630,065 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $72.81.

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 24.97%.The company had revenue of $393.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

