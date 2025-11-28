Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Increases Position in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Wintrust Financial worth $16,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $87,418,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 539.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,881,000 after buying an additional 501,669 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,769,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 852,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,881,000 after buying an additional 143,401 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 936,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,149,000 after buying an additional 129,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $134.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $141.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WTFC

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.