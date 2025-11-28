Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Range Resources worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Range Resources by 2,522.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 823,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,888,000 after purchasing an additional 792,240 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3,222.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,528,000 after buying an additional 522,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth $19,396,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 50.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,405,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 468,841 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Range Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,419,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $301,133,000 after acquiring an additional 425,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRC opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Range Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $655.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

RRC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.85.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

